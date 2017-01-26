FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Pareto Bank tightens credit policy for shipping and offshore firms
January 26, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 7 months ago

Pareto Bank tightens credit policy for shipping and offshore firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pareto Bank said in its fourth-quarter results report on Thursday:

* Revises credit policy for shipping and offshore sector, will be more restrictive

* Maximum credit exposure within shipping and offshore is cut to 15 percent from 25 percent of the bank's total creditexposure

* A single segment should normally not exceed 25 percent of the total shipping and offshore exposure

* Main focus is Norwegian clients, high-quality charterers with transparent books and liquid second-hand tonnage

* Minimum equity of 45 percent (previously 30 percent)

* Says there is currently little competition from other shipping and offshore banks and credit margins are high

* Total credit exposure within the shipping and offshore sector has been reduced by NOK 129 mln to 1,407 mln (12 pct of total exposure, versus 15 pct in Q4 2015)

* Says goal for shipping and offshore sector in 2017: net growth of approximately NOK 200 mln

For full Q4 results, see: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

