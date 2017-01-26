FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Pareto Bank sees increased risk of correction in real estate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 7 months ago

Pareto Bank sees increased risk of correction in real estate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pareto Bank :

* Recent strong growth in housing prices increases concern of a market correction in the longer term

* Chief Executive Officer Tiril H. Villum tells Reuters she still expects a strong housing market this year, but sees increased risk from 2018-2019

* She does not see a substantial drop in Oslo property prices in the short-term due to the current imbalance of supply and demand

* Pareto says has a more restrictive view when it comes to the financing of residential property development projects that have a long-term perspective

* Says Market risk is reduced by a high level of presales in a strong Oslo market

* Goal for real estate 2017: Net growth of approximately 600 million Norwegian crowns ($71.97 million)

* Real estate is the bank's main business area, with an exposure of 63 percent of its lending to that sector

* Financial targets for 2017: 10 percent growth, return on equity above 13 percent, dividend policy of 30-50 percent

* For more on Pareto's Q4 results: ($1 = 8.3363 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.