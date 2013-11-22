RLPC-Two private equity firms left in running for Parex -bankers

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Two private equity firms CVC and Pamplona are left in the running to acquire French construction company Materis’ industrial mortars unit Parex, banking sources said on Friday.

BNP Paribas and Rothschild are running the sale process for Materis’s private equity owner Wendel, which kicked off in August and attracted a clutch of bidders. Wendel is looking for a price of around 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Five potential buyers made it through to the second round of bidding which took place this week, although only CVC and Pamplona remained part of the process, the sources said. It is expected that one of the buyout houses will enter into exclusive negotiations for Parex shortly.

CVC and Wendel were not immediately available to comment. Pamplona declined to comment.

French private equity firm Wendel acquired Materis in 2006 in a leveraged buyout and has been seeking to sell some assets in a bid to reduce Materis’ 1.9 billion euros of debt and cut its overall exposure to construction.

Bankers are working on financing packages to back a buyout, eager to fund a deal after a lack of M&A so far this year.

Debt packages are expected to total between 4.5 times and 5.5 times Parex’s approximate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 99 million euros and will consist of senior leveraged loans and could include subordinated debt such as high-yield bonds or mezzanine loans.

Materis’ loans have risen on Europe’s secondary loan market since the auction was announced and were quoted at 98.5 on Friday compared with 93.5 in mid-August, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.