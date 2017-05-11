FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
May 11, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 3 months ago

Starboard reports 5.7 pct stake in contract research firm Parexel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP reported a 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp on Thursday, calling the U.S. contract research firm's shares "undervalued" and that it represented an attractive investment opportunity.

Parexel is considering selling itself, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

There would be "significant strategic and financial buyer interest," in Parexel, Starboard said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2q6bDKd) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

