Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pargesa Holding SA

* Says 9-month economic operating income stood at 293.6 million Swiss francs, compared with 187.9 million Swiss francs at Sept. 30, 2013

* Says 9-month net income stood at 524.9 million Swiss francs, compared with 176.6 million Swiss francs at Sept. 30, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1x4eu4l Further company coverage: