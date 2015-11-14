FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heavily armed police at site of Paris Pullman hotel-witnesses
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 14, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Heavily armed police at site of Paris Pullman hotel-witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Heavily armed police were visible at the Pullman Hotel in Paris’ 15th district, witnesses told Reuters on Saturday as authorities searched for accomplices to Friday’s nights wave of shootings in the French capital.

One witness with a view of the hotel said there were “dozens of cops with automatic weapons taking cover and training their weapons on the Pullman hotel.”

The witness said the police later lifted the cordon keeping people out of the hotel. A short time later, a Reuters witness heard a station announcer say the Champs de Mars RER railway station in the 7th district had been closed by the police.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Geert de Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.