Heavily armed police at site of Paris Pullman hotel-witnesses

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Heavily armed police were visible at the Pullman Hotel in Paris’ 15th district, witnesses told Reuters on Saturday as authorities searched for accomplices to Friday’s nights wave of shootings in the French capital.

One witness with a view of the hotel said there were “dozens of cops with automatic weapons taking cover and training their weapons on the Pullman hotel.”

The witness said the police later lifted the cordon keeping people out of the hotel. A short time later, a Reuters witness heard a station announcer say the Champs de Mars RER railway station in the 7th district had been closed by the police.