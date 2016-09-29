FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Renault sees "stabilisation" of European car market in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Renault sees "stabilisation" of European car market in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Renault expects the European car market to grow 5 percent this year before steadying in 2017, an executive at the French car manufacturer said on Thursday.

"We should see some kind of stabilisation of the European market in 2017," Thierry Koskas, Renault's executive vice president, sales and marketing, told reporters at the Paris auto show.

Koskas also said Renault was anticipating a 15-20 pct sales drop in Brazil and a decline of 12 percent in Russia.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.