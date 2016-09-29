Renault sees "stabilisation" of European car market in 2017

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Renault expects the European car market to grow 5 percent this year before steadying in 2017, an executive at the French car manufacturer said on Thursday.

"We should see some kind of stabilisation of the European market in 2017," Thierry Koskas, Renault's executive vice president, sales and marketing, told reporters at the Paris auto show.

Koskas also said Renault was anticipating a 15-20 pct sales drop in Brazil and a decline of 12 percent in Russia.