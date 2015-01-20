FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

City of Paris aims to sue Fox News -mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The city of Paris intends to sue Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News after the U.S. cable network “insulted” the French capital’s image, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Tuesday.

During an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Hidalgo said the city was planning legal action against Fox News because the honor of Paris had been “prejudiced.” The interview was scheduled to air on Tuesday.

In the wake of the deadly attacks at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and at a kosher supermarket in Paris, Fox News on Saturday apologized for portraying some neighborhoods in the city as no-go-zones.

“The image of Paris has been prejudiced and the honor of Paris has been prejudiced,” Hidalgo said.

Representatives for Fox News, which is part of Twenty-First Century Fox, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Toni Reinhold

