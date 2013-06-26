FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rothschild parent's net profit rises 16 pct
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Rothschild parent's net profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Independent investment bank Rothschild reported a 16 percent rise in net profit thanks to cost cuts and gains in its M&A and advisory business.

Rothschild holding company Paris Orleans said its underlying group net profit for its fiscal year to March 31 rose to 62 million euros from 53 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue edged up one percent to 1.15 billion euros, helped by improving M&A revenues.

Like other boutique investment banks, Rothschild has been struggling with a sharp dropoff in M&A activity, particularly in Europe, where it is strongest.

Rothschild is ranked sixth in terms of European M&A deals so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. That’s up two notches from their 8th place last year, but the value of deals -- 34 billion euros, is less than half last year‘s. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.