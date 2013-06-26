Rothschild parent's net profit rises 16 pct

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Independent investment bank Rothschild reported a 16 percent rise in net profit thanks to cost cuts and gains in its M&A and advisory business.

Rothschild holding company Paris Orleans said its underlying group net profit for its fiscal year to March 31 rose to 62 million euros from 53 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue edged up one percent to 1.15 billion euros, helped by improving M&A revenues.

Like other boutique investment banks, Rothschild has been struggling with a sharp dropoff in M&A activity, particularly in Europe, where it is strongest.

Rothschild is ranked sixth in terms of European M&A deals so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. That’s up two notches from their 8th place last year, but the value of deals -- 34 billion euros, is less than half last year‘s. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)