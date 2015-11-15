FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds run from gathering in central Paris, reason unknown - Reuters witness
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 15, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Hundreds run from gathering in central Paris, reason unknown - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people who had been gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris dispersed suddenly on Sunday evening for reasons that were not clear, a Reuters witness said.

The people suddenly all began running away from the square.

TV pictures that had earlier been showing people gathered around a monument to commemorate those killed in Friday’s Islamist militant shootings later showed the scene nearly empty.

An official from the emergency services said some members of the public believed they had heard gunfire, however they had no confirmation of any shooting.

Reporting by Morade Azzouz; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.