Rothschild parent Q1 revenue drops 4.2 pct
August 9, 2013 / 4:18 PM / in 4 years

Rothschild parent Q1 revenue drops 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Paris Orleans, the holding company for boutique investment bank Rothschild, said on Friday that its first-quarter group revenue fell 4.2 percent as lower profits in merchant banking outweighed an uptick in financial advice.

Revenue for the period ended June 30 fell to 235.5 million euros ($314.4 million) from 245.8 million a year ago, the firm said in a statement.

Looking ahead, the Rothschild parent said it was focusing on profitability in a “challenging and fluctuating environment with weak M&A volume especially in Europe”. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

