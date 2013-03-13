Plan for giant Paris towers wins Russian financing, developer says

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - A Russian developer who plans to build what would be Europe’s tallest residential towers in Paris said he had provisionally lined up financing from Russia’s Sberbank towards the 2.3 billion euro ($3 billion) project.

The loan amount was not specified and developer Emin Iskenderov told Reuters the agreement signed with Sberbank was preliminary in nature, but it brings a step closer a plan to build the luxury modern apartments in a city known for its low-rise 19th century boulevards.

A Sberbank spokesman in Moscow declined to comment.

The plan to build “a Manhattan in the French style” beside the Seine has caused an uproar because of its scale and because it would mean demolishing some existing buildings near La Defense business district.

“We signed a protocol with Sberbank, the biggest Russian bank, on March 6,” Iskenderov told Reuters on Wednesday.

“It’s a protocol preliminary to a final loan agreement because there are conditions to be complied with but this allows us to say who we’ll be working with.”

In an interview in November, Iskenderov had said he expected to obtain financing for 1.2 billion euros of the project’s cost, with most of the rest financed from the pre-sale of apartments.

On Wednesday, he said the “Hermitage Plaza” towers, designed by British architect Norman Foster, would be completed in late 2018 or early 2019. The plan is for towers just slightly shorter than the Eiffel Tower. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)