8 months ago
LPC-Onex lines up £750m financing for Parkdean buyout-sources
December 19, 2016 / 3:19 PM / 8 months ago

LPC-Onex lines up £750m financing for Parkdean buyout-sources

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Five banks and a fund have lined up around £750m (US$929m) of debt financing to back Onex's buyout of British holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts, banking sources said.

Private equity firm Onex said it agreed to acquire Parkdean for £1.35bn on December 16.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan, RBC and SMBC have underwitten a £600m senior leveraged loan, which is due to launch for syndication to institutional investors in January, the banking sources said.

Ares is due to provide £150m of subordinated debt.

Total debt will equate to around 6.25 times Parkdean's around £120m Ebitda.

Onex and Ares were not immediately available to comment.

Headquartered in Hemel Hempstead and Newcastle, Parkdean resorts operates 73 caravan holiday parks across England, Scotland and Wales, selling more than 500,000 holidays and short breaks a year. ($1 = 0.8076 pounds) (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)

