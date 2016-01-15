Astorg close to buying Parkeon - sources

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French investment group Astorg is close to buying parking meter and public transport ticketing company Parkeon from Intermediate Capital Group and American Capital in a deal with an enterprise value of around 450 million euros, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Parkeon, born out of the split-up of Schlumberger in 2003, is estimated to have achieved a 15 percent rise in 2015 sales to 225 million euros ($246 million), the sources said. Parkeon was targeting core profit growth of more than 30 percent.

“It’s well underway for Astorg,” one source familiar with the matter said. “They should enter exclusive negotiations soon.”

Another source said this would happen within the next ten days.

Parkeon’s management will hold on to a stake of around ten percent following the transaction, the sources said.

Astorg and Parkeon were not immediately reachable for comment. ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)