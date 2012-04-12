FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Parker Drilling adds $125 mln notes
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Parker Drilling adds $125 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Parker Drilling Company on
Wednesday added $125 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Barclays Capital, RBS, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PARKER DRILLING CO	
	
AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 9.125 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2018 	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 104      FIRST PAY   10/01/2012	
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 7.919 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/25/2012 	
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 681 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

