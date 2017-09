Nov 21 (Reuters) - PARKSON Retail Group Ltd : * Unaudited quarterly results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2013 * Q3 total gross sales proceeds RMB 3.8 billion, up 0.7 percent * Q3 same store sales fell 4.2 percent * Says Q3 net profit declined by 77.5% to RMB33.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage