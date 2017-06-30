BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.
CPPIB will pay Parkway shareholders $19.05 per share and a $4 special dividend, the companies said on Friday.
The $23.05 per share offer represents a premium of 13 percent to Parkway's Thursday's close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing