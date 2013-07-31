FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parmalat buys Brazilian cheese group for $30 mln
July 31, 2013

Parmalat buys Brazilian cheese group for $30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Wednesday it had bought Brazil’s Balkis Industria e Comercio de Laticinios for 70 million reais ($30.5 million) to boost its gourmet cheese portfolio.

“With this transaction, the Parmalat Group acquires a portfolio of activities in the segment of typical gourmet cheeses in the Sao Paulo area, including two production facilities in Santo Antonio do Aracangua and Juruaia,” the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

