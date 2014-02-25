FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Most of Parmalat board resigns
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Most of Parmalat board resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian dairy company Parmalat said on Tuesday a majority of its board members had resigned despite the fact that a Parma court had rejected a request from prosecutors to remove the board.

Magistrates have been looking into Parmalat’s acquisition of Lactalis American Group (LAG), a North-American cheesemaking unit of Lactalis - the French dairy group that also owns Parmalat.

Parmalat agreed in 2012 to buy LAG in a deal that angered minority shareholders, who accused Parmalat’s management of acting in the parent company’s interest by overpaying for LAG.

“We are resigning ... in the sole interest of the company in order to allow it to operate in a serene and constructive climate,” Parmalat said in a note citing a letter by the board members.

The board will step down once shareholders approve 2013 results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.