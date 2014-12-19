FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parmalat unit to acqure Longwarry Food Park in Australia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Parmalat unit to acqure Longwarry Food Park in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Its unit Parmalat Australia Pty Ltd signs agreement to acquire Longwarry Food Park Pty Ltd

* Longwarry operates in Victoria State and is specialized in production of milk powders, cream cheese, fresh and uht milk products

* Says acquisition, will be financed exclusively with internal resources

* Stipulated enterprise value of acquired business is approximately 45 million euros ($55.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
