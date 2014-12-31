BRIEF-Parmalat purchases Latterie Friulane's business operations

Dec 31(Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it purchased business operations from Consorzio Cooperativo Latterie Friulane S.C.A. (Latterie Friulane)

* The business operations encompass the activities engaged in the production, sales and distribution of dairy products, including the brands Latterie Friulane, Latte Carnia, SILP, San Giusto, Castello and Cometa, the production facility and offices in Campoformido (Ud), buildings in Ponte Crepaldo (Ve), San Martino (Pn) and Monfalcone (Go), and the existing contracts

* Said employees will be simultaneously transferred, effective Jan. 1, 2015, and currently the company has 156 employees

* Said the transaction was executed by assuming a net invested capital for about 5.8 million euros ($7.0 million) and a bank debt for the same amount

