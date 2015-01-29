BRIEF-Parmalat acquires group of companies active in Mexico

Jan 29(Reuters) - Parmalat SpA PLT.MI>:

* Reported on Wednesday that it signed an agreement to acquire a group of companies that operate mainly in Mexico and are specialized in the production and distribution of cheese

* With this transaction, company will also acquire a portfolio of brands, the most important of which include: ‘Esmeralda’, ‘El Ciervo’, ‘Mariposa’ and ‘La Campesina Holandesa’

* The price for the equity was stipulated at $105 million (about 93 million euros)

