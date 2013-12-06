FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parmalat cuts FY EBITDA guidance, confirms revenue target
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Parmalat cuts FY EBITDA guidance, confirms revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Friday it had cut its core earnings guidance for the full year, citing sudden weakening in demand in many of its markets and higher raw material costs.

Parmalat, majority-owned by French cheese maker Lactalis, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to grow around 2 percent this year. This compares with a previous forecast of a 5 percent growth.

The company confirmed it expects full-year net revenues to grow by around 3 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
