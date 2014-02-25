FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parmalat says 2013 operating margin up 2.8 pct
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Parmalat says 2013 operating margin up 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s diary company Parmalat said on Tuesday its 2013 gross operating margin rose 2.8 percent in 2013 from a year earlier to 437.2 million euros as its cost cutting strategy offset a rise in the cost of milk.

Sales were up 3.7 percent to 5.35 billion euros in 2013.

Both percentage increases were calculated on a like-for-like basis and excluding the impact of exchange rates.

The company said in a statement it expected net sales and core earnings - earning before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - to grow 3 percent this year.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
