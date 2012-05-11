Parmalat says Q1 EBITDA up 7 pct to 75.1 mln euros

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian dairy company Parmalat said on Friday its net revenue rose 5.9 percent to 1.0 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 7 percent to 75.1 million euros.

Net profit for the group, however, fell to 33.4 million euros from a previous 50 million euros, as subsidiaries paid fewer dividends.

It said cash on hand was 1.51 billion euros, little changed from December 31, 2011.

“For 2012, at constant exchange rates, growth estimates of about 3 percent, already foreseen both for net revenues and EBITDA, are confirmed,” the company, owned by France’s Lactalis, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)