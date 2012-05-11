FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parmalat says Q1 EBITDA up 7 pct to 75.1 mln euros
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Parmalat says Q1 EBITDA up 7 pct to 75.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian dairy company Parmalat said on Friday its net revenue rose 5.9 percent to 1.0 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 7 percent to 75.1 million euros.

Net profit for the group, however, fell to 33.4 million euros from a previous 50 million euros, as subsidiaries paid fewer dividends.

It said cash on hand was 1.51 billion euros, little changed from December 31, 2011.

“For 2012, at constant exchange rates, growth estimates of about 3 percent, already foreseen both for net revenues and EBITDA, are confirmed,” the company, owned by France’s Lactalis, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.