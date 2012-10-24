FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutors allege embezzlement in Parmalat U.S. deal
October 24, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Italy prosecutors allege embezzlement in Parmalat U.S. deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have raised allegations of embezzlement in their probe into the acquisition of Lactalis American Group by Italian food group Parmalat , a judicial source told Reuters on Wednesday.

This is part of a wider criminal probe by prosecutors in the northern city of Parma into alleged irregularities in a deal that saw Parmalat agree to buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.

Italy’s market regulator Consob has questioned the use of part of Parmalat’s 1.5 billion-euro cash pile to finance the acquisition, which was completed in July.

French dairy company Lactalis took control of Parmalat in a 4.3 billion euro takeover last year. (Reporting by Filiberto Molossi)

