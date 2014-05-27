Italian court ends dispute over Parmalat buy of LAG

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court on Tuesday ended a legal dispute against French food giant Lactalis over a costly U.S. acquisition by its Italian subsidiary Parmalat.

Dairy group Parmalat, which suffered a spectacular financial collapse in 2003, was taken over by Lactalis in 2011. The following year, Parmalat agreed to buy Lactalis American Group, the U.S. subsidiary of Lactalis, for $904 million.

The move angered minority investors who accused management of acting in the parent company’s interest by using Parmalat’s treasure chest to lower its debt via the acquisition of LAG.

Some minority shareholders said Parmalat had overpaid for LAG and the acquisition became the focus of a lengthy legal inquiry by prosecutors in Parma, who demanded at one point the complete overhaul of the entire board.

In the latest twist of the saga, the entire board of Parmalat resigned in February, a move largely seen as an attempt to defuse the prosecutors’ legal challenge.

“The Bologna Court of Appeal has declared the termination of the disputed matter and rejected all the applications made by the public prosecutor’s office,” Parmalat said in a statement on Tuesday.

There is no higher level of judgment for the case, Parmalat said. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by David Evans)