Lactalis denies Parmalat buyout, delisting reports

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French cheesemaker Lactalis, which controls dairy group Parmalat, on Friday denied media reports that it was preparing to buy out the Italian firm.

A report in Britain’s Daily Mail on Thursday suggested that Lactalis, owned by the Bernier family, was bidding for minority shares to increase the stake it holds in the group in a deal valued at more than 5 billion euros ($6.64 billion).

According to the Parmalat website, Sofil, the Besnier family’s investment vehicle, holds an 81.4 percent stake in the Italian group. The figure stands at 83.3 percent according to the Italian stock market regulator’s website.

“In relation to articles which have appeared in the local and foreign press, the Lactalis Group announces that the rumours are unfounded,” a spokesman for the group said in an emailed statement.

Similar rumours have surfaced before, suggesting that Lactalis was mulling a delisting of Parmalat from the Milan stock exchange to have free rein in running the group, but both companies have repeatedly quashed the talk.

Shares in the company extended gains from the previous sessions on Friday and closed up 2.27 percent at 2.61 euros, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the food and beverage sector index. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Evans)