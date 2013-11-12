FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy court rejects request to scrap Parmalat/LAG deal
November 12, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Italy court rejects request to scrap Parmalat/LAG deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARMA, Italy, Nov 12 (Reuters) - An Italian court said on Monday it could not prove that Parmalat’s acquisition of LAG, a North American cheesemaking unit of French parent Lactalis, had damaged the Italian dairy group, thus rejecting a prosecutors’ request to scrap the deal.

The court also rejected a request to remove the whole board of Parmalat, majority-owned by Lactalis, ruling instead that only one board member should leave.

Parmalat agreed in 2012 to buy Lactalis American Group (LAG) in a deal initially valued $904 million. The move angered minority shareholders, who accused Parmalat’s management of acting in the parent company’s interest by overpaying for LAG.

A judicial source said prosecutors would appeal against the court ruling. (Reporting by Valentina Accardo, Writing by Lisa Jucca)

