Parmalat says U.S. deal in shareholders interest

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s dairy group Parmalat said its $900-million acquisition of a U.S. food subsidiary was in the interests of shareholders and would boost profits and cash this year.

Parmalat, majority owned by French cheesemaker Lactalis, is facing both criminal and civil legal inquiries into last May’s deal, which regulators and minority shareholders say deprived the company of cash.

“Lactalis America Group (LAG) results are bringing us more profit and equivalent cash and this is in the best interest of our shareholders,” Parmalat Chairman Franco Tato said on Tuesday.

A civil court in the northern Italian city of Parma, where the dairy group is based, is expected to decide this week over a request by local prosecutors to revoke the board and name a judicial administrator to assess whether the deal is void.

Chief Executive Yvon Guerin on Tuesday said he could not estimate the impact of an eventual annulment of the deal.

The legal inquiries started last year after a fund manager with a stake in Parmalat complained that its investment had been damaged by the acquisition of LAG.

“We have to face a court judgment, but the controlling shareholders have no interest in damaging the company,” Tato said at the presentation of Parmalat’s 2012 results.

Parmalat, which is 83-percent owned by Lactalis after a 4.3 billion euro ($5.5 billion) takeover in 2011, said last week it expects core profits and sales to rise about 5 percent in 2013.

The management on Tuesday confirmed the guidance and said LAG would perform in line with targets.

In 2012 revenues including LAG rose 16.4 percent to 5.2 billion euros, with Russia, Australia, America and Africa offsetting a 3.7 percent revenue drop in recession-hit Italy.

Core earnings (EBITDA) were up 17.4 percent to 439 million euros. Analysts raised their target price after the results were announced last week.

Without LAG, revenues and EBITDA were up around 8 percent.

Parmalat has said that the acquisition of LAG was carried out in accordance with the law.

Parmalat, known for its long-life milk and Santal fruit juice, collapsed in 2003 in the wake of a huge accounting fraud before being restructured.

Under Italian law, a civil court can order an inspection at a company to assess irregularities. If it suspects that serious violations persist, can revoke the management and name a temporary special administrator. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Louise Heavens)