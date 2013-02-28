FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy prosecutors want Parmalat board removed, LAG buy cancelled
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Italy prosecutors want Parmalat board removed, LAG buy cancelled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARMA, Italy, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have asked for the board of Parmalat to be removed and its 2012 acquisition of a U.S. dairy group to be cancelled.

Prosecutor Gerardo Laguardia told reporters prosecutors had asked a civil court to appoint a judicial administrator to run the Italian dairy company for 4-5 months.

Laguardia told reporters that period would be “needed to implement the necessary actions for the acquisition contract of Lactalis in the United States to be declared nul and void.”

Prosecutors in the northern city of Parma have raised allegations of embezzlement in their probe, which centres on a intra-group deal that saw Parmalat agree to buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.

Parmalat is majority owned by French cheesemaker Lactalis.

Reporting by Valentina Accardo, wriitng by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.