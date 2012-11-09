FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parmalat sees higher 2012 earnings after U.S. buy
November 9, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Parmalat sees higher 2012 earnings after U.S. buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest dairy group Parmalat expects core earnings to grow around 15 percent in 2012 after reporting higher revenues and profits in the third quarter.

In July, Parmalat, controlled by French cheesmaker Lactalis, bought the Lactalis business in the growing U.S. market.

Parmalat set a guidance for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 430 million euros ($547 million) and 440 million euros, up 15 percent from 2011.

Nine-month EBITDA rose 14.6 percent to 279 million euros. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)

