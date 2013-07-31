FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parmalat H1 core earnings up 19 pct on strong foreign markets
July 31, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Parmalat H1 core earnings up 19 pct on strong foreign markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat on Wednesday reported a 18.9 percent rise in first-half core earnings, boosted by a better performance in Australia, Venezuela and Africa, and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Parmalat, majority-owned by French cheese maker Lactalis, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months ended June rose to 194.2 million euros ($257 million), while revenues increased 14 percent to 2.595 billion euros.

The company said it expects full-year net revenues to grow by 3 percent and EBITDA by 5 percent compared with last year. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

