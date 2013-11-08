FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parmalat 9-mth EBITDA up 4.6 pct, confirms FY targets
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

Parmalat 9-mth EBITDA up 4.6 pct, confirms FY targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat on Friday reported a 4.6 percent rise in nine-month core earnings, boosted by sales in Latin America, Australia and Africa and higher list prices, and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Parmalat, majority-owned by French cheese maker Lactalis, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the nine months ended September rose to 292 million euros ($391 million), while net revenues increased 4.9 percent to 3.87 billion euros.

Net profit rose 13.6 percent to 159.6 million euros, Parmalat added.

The company confirmed it expects full-year net revenues to grow by about 3 percent and EBITDA by about 5 percent compared with last year.

Shares in the group were up 2.2 percent at 2.49 euros at 1521 GMT.

$1 = 0.7472 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.