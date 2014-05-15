FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parmalat says Q1 net profit drops on currency, milk price
May 15, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Parmalat says Q1 net profit drops on currency, milk price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Thursday net profit fell 14.5 percent to 47.7 million euros ($65.4 million) in the first quarter, adding its results had been hit by foreign exchange effects and a marked increase in the price of milk.

Parmalat said it maintained its outlook for 2014, guiding for group sales and core earnings (EBITDA) to rise 3 percent each at “constant exchange rates and perimeter, excluding the effects of hyperinflation”.

Net revenue fell 3.2 percent to 1.19 billion euros in a first quarter which faced tough comparison with positive results in the same period a year ago, Parmalat said.

$1 = 0.7294 Euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni

