Parmalat 9-mth core profit up, raises FY guidance
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Parmalat 9-mth core profit up, raises FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat on Friday reported a 13 percent rise in its nine-month core earnings and revised upwards its full-year guidance for profit and revenues.

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the January-September period stood at 342.1 million euros ($425 million), up from 302.7 million last year, while revenues rose 9.6 percent to 4.2 billion euros.

Net profit in the nine months fell 2.8 percent to 155.1 mln euros due to higher income taxes and lower net financial income.

“Parmalat expects net revenues and EBITDA to grow by more than 5 percent in 2014, up from an earlier 3 percent growth projection,” the company said in a statement.

All figures refer to numbers at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates. Excluding this adjustment, net profit for the period between January and September fell 10 percent to 143.1 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8058 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
