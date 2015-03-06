Parmalat sees sales, EBITDA up 3-5 pct in 2015

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian food company Parmalat reported on Friday an 8.1 percent drop in 2014 net profit to 203.1 million euros ($220.65 million) as higher taxes and a drop in financial income more than offset a rise in sales.

In a statement, the company said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 0.016 euros per share. It predicted 2015 net sales and EBITDA both rising 3-5 percent excluding M&A deals and hyperinflation. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)