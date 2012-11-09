UPDATE 1-Parmalat sees higher 2012 earnings after U.S. buy

* Sees 2012 EBITDA 430-440 million euros

* Parmalat shares close up (Adds details, shares)

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest food group Parmalat set a higher guidance for its full-year core earnings on Friday, as it reaps benefits from expansion in its core U.S. market.

Parmalat, controlled by French cheese maker Lactalis, completed in July the acquisition of the Lactalis business in north America, a growing market for dairy products.

The deal was criticised by minority shareholders who questioned the use of part of a 1.5 billion-euro cash pile to finance the $900 million-plus buy.

The maker of long-life milk and cheese snacks said on Friday it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 430 million euros ($547 million) and 440 million euros in 2012.

Such a result would be 15 percent higher than in 2011 and broadly in line with the increase seen in the first nine months.

In March, the group said it expected full-year EBITDA to grow 2-3 percent at constant exchange rates, without providing a specific range.

“The acquisition has already contributed substantially to the results and we hope to (make) a reasonable use of the cash that we have in the company,” Chairman Franco Tato said during a conference with analysts.

Third-month revenues rose 27 percent to 1.4 billion euros, in line with a forecast by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

In Italy, where a prolonged recession is denting consumer spending, sales declined 3 percent in the nine months to the end of September.

“We don’t expect demand in Italy to go well,” Tato said.

Shares in Parmalat turned positive after the results and closed 1.4 percent higher, outperforming a flat European food and beverage sector index.