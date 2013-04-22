FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Parmalat ponders Rome court ruling impact on 2012 accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s dairy group Parmlat on Monday delayed to the end of May the approval of its 2012 financial results by its shareholders as it moves to evaluate the impact of a Rome court ruling over ownership of a unit.

On April 18 a court in Rome annulled Parmalat’s takeover in 1998 of Centrale del Latte di Roma SpA, a former publicly-owned milk company, ordering the group to relinquish its 75 percent stake in favour of former owner, the Rome municipality.

Parmalat, which said it will appeal against the decision, said it will have to assess the impact of the decision on its accounts and will reconvene shareholders by May 25-31.

The accounts were initially due to be approved by an annual shareholders meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)

