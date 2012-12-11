FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy police search Parmalat, Lactalis in U.S. deal probe
December 11, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Italy police search Parmalat, Lactalis in U.S. deal probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s financial police said on Tuesday they were searching the offices of dairy group Parmalat and its owner, French cheesemaker Lactalis, as part of a criminal probe into Parmalat’s acquisition of Lactalis American Group.

Police said in a statement they were also searching the offices of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Mediobanca and a lawyers’ firm.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Parma have raised allegations of embezzlement in the probe, which centres on suspected irregularities in a deal that saw Parmalat agree to buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.

Italy’s market regulator Consob has questioned the use of part of Parmalat’s 1.5 billion-euro cash pile to finance the acquisition, which was completed in July.

Lactalis took control of Parmalat in a 4.3 billion-euro ($5.6 billion) takeover last year. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Danilo Masoni)

