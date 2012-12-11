UPDATE 2-Italy police search Parmalat in U.S. deal probe

* Embezzlement alleged in Parmalat’s buy of Lactalis American Group

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian tax police searched the offices of dairy group Parmalat and its owner, French cheesemaker Lactalis, on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the Italian group’s acquisition of Lactalis American Group (LAG) this year.

Police said they also searched the Italian offices of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Mediobanca and a law firm.

In a statement late on Tuesday Parmalat confirmed tax police have been searching its offices for documents regarding the acquisition of LAG.

“Parmalat has fully cooperated with the investigating authorities and is continuing to do so... convinced of the lawfulness of its actions,” the company said.

Parmalat said its chairman, chief executive officer, chief operating officer and Directors Francesco Gatti, Marco Reboa and Antonio Sala had been served notices telling them they were being investigated for aggravated embezzlement.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Parma have raised allegations of embezzlement in the probe, which centres on a intra-group deal that saw Parmalat agree to buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.

Italy’s market regulator Consob and Parmalat’s minority shareholders have criticised Lactalis, saying it drained the Italian group of its cash by acquiring a U.S. sister unit, a cheese manufacturer.

Lactalis, owned by the Besnier family, owns 83 percent of Parmalat after a 4.3 billion-euro ($5.6 billion) takeover last year.

Parmalat collapsed in 2003 in the wake of a 14 billion euro accounting fraud.

Under the helm of Enrico Bondi, the court-appointed commissioner of Parmalat who stayed on as chief executive until the Lactalis takeover, Parmalat managed to claw back some 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) from investment banks and auditors that had worked for the group before the bankruptcy.

Parmalat has defended the U.S. deal, which was unanimously approved by its board and its internal control and governance committees, saying it was made in the interest of the company and at a fair price.

It has also said that the acquisition was motivated by prospects of expansion in the growing North American market.

Lactalis’s takeover of Parmalat, which closely followed that of jeweller Bulgari by French luxury giant LVMH, triggered a protectionist backlash in Italy, but no domestic counter-bid emerged to challenge the French group.

Shares in Parmalat closed up 0.58 percent at 1.736 euros while Milan’s blue-chip index ended up 1.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Elisa Anzolin and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Danilo Masoni and David Cowell)