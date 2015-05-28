FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss charge ex Bank of America employee in Parmalat probe
May 28, 2015

Swiss charge ex Bank of America employee in Parmalat probe

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s attorney general said on Thursday it has seized more than 30 million Swiss francs ($31.67 million) in a criminal investigation linked to Parmalat and is charging an unnamed Italian citizen with money-laundering, bribery and forgery.

The prosecutor said the individual was an advisor to the Italian dairy firm as a high-ranking employee at the Milan offices of Bank of America.

He is accused of laundering 85 million francs in Switzerland and in Liechtenstein between 2000 and 2004. ($1 = 0.9474 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart)

