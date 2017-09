STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Paroc Group :

* CVC Capital Partners buys Finland’s Paroc

* Enterprise value approximately 700 mln euros ($887 million)

* Insulation firm Paroc had 2013 sales of 433 mln euros, EBITDA 80 mln. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.7896 euro)