FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC in exclusive talks to acquire Finland's Paroc - sources
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

CVC in exclusive talks to acquire Finland's Paroc - sources

Sven Nordenstam, Freya Berry

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM/LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European private equity firm CVC is in exclusive talks to acquire Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported in August that CVC had submitted first-round bids for the asset along with TPG, Nordic Capital, BC Partners and Cinven, with bids valuing the company between 700 and 750 million euros ($950 million).

Lazard has been running the sale for Paroc, which is owned by a consortium of banks and institutional investors, after being taken over by its lenders from Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita in 2009.

CVC declined to comment. Lazard and Paroc were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.