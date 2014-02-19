Paroc owners to launch $900 mln sale of insulation firm-sources

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The owners of Finland’s Paroc are expected to launch a sale of the insulation material maker which could fetch more than 650 million euros ($894 million), three sources familiar with the matter said.

The owners, a consortium of banks and institutional investors, have hired Lazard to advise on the sale that may be completed before summer and is seen attracting interest from private equity firms, the people said.

The sources declined to be identified because the plans are private. Lazard declined to comment, whereas Paroc did not return a request for comment. (Editing by Louise Heavens)