Private equity funds bid for Finnish insulation firm Paroc - sources

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Private equity funds TPG , Nordic Capital, CVC and Cinven are among those to have put in first-round bids for Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, five sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

First round bids were due last week, with one source saying the company could be worth 700 million euros ($937 million) to 750 million euros.

Reuters reported in February that Lazard was running the sale. Lazard and the private equity firms declined to comment. Paroc was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)