FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Par Pharmaceutical to appear in court, near settlement
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Par Pharmaceutical to appear in court, near settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Par Pharmaceutical Inc, being investigated by U.S. officials over the sales of an AIDS drug, is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a New Jersey federal court, a courtroom deputy said.

The generic drug company, purchased in September by TPG Capital LP for roughly $1.9 billion, is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark, New Jersey.

On Monday, Par said in a filing in the Washington D.C. federal court it was “close to finalizing” a resolution of several pending investigations and litigations.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company has been the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry into its sales and marketing practices of the AIDS drug Megace ES.

In a regulatory filing last September, Par said it had set aside $45 million over the prior six months as its “best estimate” for a potential global settlement regarding the inquiry.

Par did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman is expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday to discuss criminal and civil actions against a New Jersey company. A spokesman for Fishman was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.