FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Par Pharmaceutical 4th-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Par Pharmaceutical 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS from cont ops $0.78 vs est $0.75

* Q4 rev $253.6 mln vs est $230.4 mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Companies’ fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a rise in net product sales.

October-December income from continuing operations rose to $31.3 million, or 85 cents a share, from $17.6 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding transaction-related costs and certain tax items, the company earned 78 cents a share.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $253.6 million.

However, sales of the company’s key blood pressure drug, Metoprolol, fell 16 percent sequentially to $56.4 million, as the company was forced to lower prices in the wake of increased competition.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $230.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company closed at $37.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.