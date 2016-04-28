FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Parques Reunidos prices IPO at bottom of range
April 28, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

Spain's Parques Reunidos prices IPO at bottom of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos said on Thursday it would price its stock market flotation at 15.5 euros ($17.6) per share, at the bottom end of the targeted range and valuing the company as a whole at around 1.25 billion euros.

It said it would raise 525 million euros through issuing new shares, and another 75 million euros through selling existing shares belonging to current owners, which include private equity firm Arle. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day, Writing by Sarah White)

