Nov 14 (Reuters) - Parrot SA :

* Reports Q3 net income group share of 0.7 million euros, up 550 pct

* Q3 revenue is 63.6 million euros, up 15 pct

* Expects growth in 2015 with improved profitabilty Source text: bit.ly/1usxUO3